JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 29,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

