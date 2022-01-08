JustInvest LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $299.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.70. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock valued at $788,334,798. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

