JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $269.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

