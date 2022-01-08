K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

KNTNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNTNF stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.