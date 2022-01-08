Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KLDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.37. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

