Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,750,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

