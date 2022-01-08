Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 51.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $85,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. 123,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

