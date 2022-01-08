Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KW opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

