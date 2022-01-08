Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,495,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,592,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,348,345,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

