Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $365,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,939 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

