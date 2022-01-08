Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

