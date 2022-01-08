Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 23,555 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $669,815.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,003,296.45.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

