Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,088 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

