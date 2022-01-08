Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $122,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $299.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

