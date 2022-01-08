Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 21.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,326,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 169.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after buying an additional 116,318 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $431,382,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $370.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.