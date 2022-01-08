Keybank National Association OH Has $1.18 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Markel by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $13,310,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,254.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,249.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,243.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,321.00.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

