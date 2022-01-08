Keybank National Association OH Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Trade Desk stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

