Keybank National Association OH Purchases 18,346 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,283,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,028,000.

DFAT opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

