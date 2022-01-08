Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after buying an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

