Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 258 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.