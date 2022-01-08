Kineko Tops One Day Volume of $8,872.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $8,872.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

