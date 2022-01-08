Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $734,144.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.23 or 0.07375790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,757.08 or 0.99864715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00070819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006999 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

