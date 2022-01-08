Klaytn 24-Hour Volume Tops $119.23 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $119.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,766,168,310 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,952,363 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.