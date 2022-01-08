KOK (KOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.25 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00013143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $592.27 million and $5.25 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005647 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

