Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

