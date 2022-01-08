Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,994 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

