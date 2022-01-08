Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

