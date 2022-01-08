KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.43. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 7,067 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a market cap of C$102.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. Equities analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently -107.78%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

