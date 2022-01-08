Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KRO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.32. 210,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

