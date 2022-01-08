Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

KRO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 210,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.21. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

