L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $530,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Shares of SEDG opened at $248.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.