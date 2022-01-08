L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,342,492 shares of company stock valued at $764,986,156. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. DA Davidson began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

