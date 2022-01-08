Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

