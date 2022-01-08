Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

LAAA remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

