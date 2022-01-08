Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lamb Weston have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year and surpassed the consensus mark. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. Well, it continues to benefit from solid demand for frozen potato products globally. Lamb Weston’s sales also gained on robust price/mix, which went up 6% on the back of initial benefits from product pricing actions along with better prices charged to customers for product delivery. Apart from this, Lamb Weston’s efforts to boost offerings and expand capacity enable it to meet rising demand conditions for snacks and fries.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

LW opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $52,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

