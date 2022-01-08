Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Trading Up 11.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) were up 11.2% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 29,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,897,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

