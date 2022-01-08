Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 782.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 782.14 ($10.54).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.30) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.45) to GBX 900 ($12.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.12) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 777.40 ($10.48) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($8.09) and a one year high of GBX 789.61 ($10.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 738.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 714.35. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.09), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($433,887.09).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

