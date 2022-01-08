LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF opened at $65.75 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.