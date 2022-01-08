Laura A. Fennell Sells 15,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Intuit stock opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.