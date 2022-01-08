Laura A. Fennell Sells 15,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit stock opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.