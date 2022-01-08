Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

