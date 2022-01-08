LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

