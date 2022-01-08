Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.91. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 21,808 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.81.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.