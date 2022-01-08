Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $322.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

