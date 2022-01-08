Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

LICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

