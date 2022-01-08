Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s share price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Li Ning Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

