Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $148.81 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.46 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.