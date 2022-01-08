Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.84

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 391177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$257.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.