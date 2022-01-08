Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $113.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.08.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

