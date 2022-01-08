Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.79.

LNC stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

