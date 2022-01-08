Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Trading Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $140.83 and last traded at $140.83. Approximately 824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.68.

The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

